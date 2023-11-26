How do our main roads rate from one to five stars?

New England roads are notoriously littered with potholes, difficult turns, and are prone to severe accidents.
The dire state of New England and North West roads was officially recognised when they received some of the lowest safety ratings in NSW.
New data from NRMA reveals that across 2,842.6 kilometres of New England North West roads, only 0.1 per cent received a five star rating, while more than 60 per cent of roads received a one or two star rating.
The Australian Roads Assessment Program (AusRAP) assess the road's quality and condition, and rates them on a scale of one-to-five stars.
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce said the federal government needs to turn its attention away from the city centres, and look at regional roads.
"As they [the federal government] build tunnel, after tunnel, after tunnel for billions of dollars in Sydney," he said.
"There are areas here where we want bad corners of the New England highway straightened out. That we want roads widened with a better surface, and better approaches to bridges."
Last week, the New England Highway was shut down twice due to car crashes - both occurring close to Moonbi.
"When there was that accident at Moonbi and the highway was closed, and in the middle of the rain, the New England Highway traffic started to go up the middle of the Danglemah Road," Mr Joyce said.
"Which meant, hundreds of cars were going up a dirt road, in the middle of the rain. You were asking for problems.
"We can't just look after Sydney roads, we have to look after all."
More than 25 per cent of New England North West and North Coast roads were rated one star.
South Coast ended up in last place with more than 27 per cent of roads awarded a one star rating.
The highest safety ranking went to greater Sydney, with 0.6 per cent of roads receiving a five star rating.
NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said New England roads are particularly worrying.
"If we want better roads we need to invest in them," he said.
"If we want to reduce the road toll we need to make that investment, as particularly this year the road toll is terrible across both NSW and nationally."
According to the NSW Centre for Road Safety, in the last 12 months the road toll has skyrocketed to 355.
"We need to deliver a better road system, and we can do it as this year alone Australians will contribute over $23 billion to the Federal Government through the fuel excise," Mr Khoury said.
Mr Joyce said there should be a federal audit into where the Labor party is spending the money.
"This an example of what we are supposed to be doing across the country; $20 million will go nowhere in Sydney, but out here it can change a road, so people can stay alive," Mr Joyce said.
