Councillors Ann Fuller, Kate McGrath, Rob Hooke and David Moses, are the confirmed attendees for the major crime conference being held in Gunnedah, in an attempt to address the underlying issue of car thefts and property break ins.
Their appearance at the Gunnedah Crime Prevention and Community Safety Conference on November 23 and 24, was nominated by other councillors during the Gunnedah Shire Council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday, November 15.
It comes as the Country Women's Association is the latest to jump on board with the Country Mayors' Association, Police Association of NSW and NSW Farmers, who are pushing for a parliamentary inquiry into regional crime, despite a lack of support from Minister for Police Yasmin Catley.
Mayor Jamie Chaffey will not be at the crime conference, due to a conflict in his schedule requiring him to present as chair of the Country Mayors' Association (CMA) at their annual general meeting in Sydney, on November 24.
NSW Premier Chris Minns will be speaking at the CMA's meeting, along with state ministers for water, housing, homelessness, mental health, youth, skills, tertiary education and TAFE, and shadow ministers for treasury, water and crown lands.
"It's an absolutely packed agenda. Besides having that great lineup of speakers, there's much to discuss at the general meeting as well," Cr Chaffey said.
"We'll be suggesting to our members that we meet four times in Sydney when parliament's sitting because it's important to be able to gather together and meet with the politicians."
Cr Chaffey heaped praise on the Gunnedah council for their "sound financial position", following the public release of the shire's audited financial statements for the year to June 30, 2023, showed a "consolidated operating surplus of $26.055 million including capital grants and contributions".
"We're focused on keeping it affordable for ratepayers in the community, but still delivering major projects that are seeing our community continue to grow and prosper," Cr Chaffey said.
"But we've always been very mindful of our financial position without putting too much burden on our own ratepayers."
He said there is currently more than $34 million of capital works underway in the shire.
During the ordinary meeting, the council declined fee waiver requests for the Country Music Muster, Riding for the Disabled, and Namoi Horse Association, respectively, in relation to the hire of Gunnedah Showgrounds.
In the previous year, the shire spent more than $208,000 on the maintenance and upkeep of the Gunnedah Showgrounds, but only received $50,000 in revenue, which included booking fees, AgQuip camping fees and licence fees, according to council papers.
However, the council's financial contribution to the Gunnedah Ministers Fraternal to cover insurance costs of $1256 for the Carols in the Park this year, in 2024 and 2025, and in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was endorsed.
The family-friendly festive event will be held at Worsely Park from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on December 2, with a bang of fireworks at 9pm.
The council also agreed to hold two of their ordinary meetings for 2024, in the local villages of Piallaway in March and Emerald Hill in July.
