Friday, 17 November 2023
Council

Four councillors will attend the crime conference in Gunnedah

RG
By Rachel Gray
November 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Gunnedah mayor and chair of the Country Mayors Association, Jamie Chaffey is leading a push for a parliamentary inquiry into regional crime. Pictures supplied
Councillors Ann Fuller, Kate McGrath, Rob Hooke and David Moses, are the confirmed attendees for the major crime conference being held in Gunnedah, in an attempt to address the underlying issue of car thefts and property break ins.

