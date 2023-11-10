The Tamworth Powerstation Museum is the only all electrical museum in Australia and, as such, has established itself as a major educational resource for scholars studying in the field of electrical sciences nationally. Locally it is a primary resource for primary and secondary schools and electrical trades. Due to the wealth of the collection, its focus on the discovery of and development of electricity, the ability to document the changes in electrical use since its inception in Australia and the importance of objects and items held in the collection, it has received National Significant status and Heritage. For this and many other reasons this museum has become a notable and desirable tourist attraction for our city.