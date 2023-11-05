The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

Tamworth cancer patients' hopes for easier treatment dashed by delay

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
November 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New England cancer patients have been dealt a serious blow, with the installation of a crucial piece of technology delayed until 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.