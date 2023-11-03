I watch, with both empathy and concern, as communities argue about the impacts of local renewable energy projects. Most disheartening and disappointing, however, is members of the Coalition like Barnaby Joyce using community uncertainty over climate solutions as a weapon to progress their own political agenda ("Environment being used as a pawn in a sickening game", 30/10). The science is clear: climate change is the biggest threat to our precious environment bar none. And fossil fuels are responsible for over 75 per cent of the greenhouse gases causing climate change. Ending the burning of these dinosaur fuels as fast as possible is the solution. Local environment protection and community consultation are vital, as are jobs for impacted workers, but the end game is having renewable energy like wind and solar flooding coal, oil and gas out of the system. Time is running out. We must work together to build the clean energy that will protect our environment for all the years to come.