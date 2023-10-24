The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Loophole law allows tenants to outbid other renters in NSW

RG
By Rachel Gray
October 24 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Real Estate Institute NSW (REINSW) CEO Tim McKibbin has addressed the housing crisis, saying there is no law against people offering a higher price on an advertised residential rental.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.