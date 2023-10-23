A Tamworth school has teamed up with the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) charity to raise money for struggling families in the area, with 300 burgers handed out to local residents.
Oxley Vale Public School reached out to RRT to support their One Stop Shop Community Day recently, in support of residents doing it tough.
The school's Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer and event organiser Rebecca Browning said, "I see our community struggling, with many families and people doing it tough".
"Being on the outskirts of Tamworth they struggle to engage with support services and their broader community. This is also hampered by access to transport.
"We don't have a community centre, so instead we are using the school grounds to bring 30 different service providers together in one place.
"The Rapid Relief Team are generously providing a BBQ lunch for everyone on the day, and we are asking the community to provide a gold coin donation to raise money for our P&C association.
"RRT set out to create an event that brought everyone together where those who need support could access support in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, to help people connect with people, rather than organisations, facilitating pathways for support those in need as a community."
Thirty service providers were there on the day.
