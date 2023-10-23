The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Rapid Relief Team comes together with school for healthy serve of community

By Newsroom
October 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Tamworth school has teamed up with the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) charity to raise money for struggling families in the area, with 300 burgers handed out to local residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.