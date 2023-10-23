Tyrone Munro's journey in the NRL might have only just started but its made a huge impact on his hometown.
The 18-year-old made his top grade debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs on June 30 in round 18 of the season and immediately caught the attention of fans across the sport.
The Moree local played three games in the NRL and then finished the season in the NSW Cup.
He was then man-of-the-match with a hat-trick on grand final day in the State Championship game.
Munro came back home last week and was a hit around town.
He presented trophies at the Moree Boomerangs' presentation and then interacted with fans young and old.
What was supposed to be a family gathering at Boughton Oval turned into a big event with around 200 people showing up.
He ran around on the field, did a signing session and posed for photos.
