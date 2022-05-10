Though he is small in stature, Wayne Hall's feats are quickly becoming gargantuan.
The Dungowan-based boxer recently returned from Perth, where he claimed his sixth Australian Masters title, although everything didn't quite go according to plan.
Two other boxers had nominated to fight in Hall's division - the Over 61s Featherweights. However, neither man showed up to the Perth Town Hall to challenge the reigning champ, so a 'special fight' was set up with WA native Joe Scaffidi.
Aged 37, Scaffidi was significantly younger than the 72-year-old Hall, but had not fought in several years and was outclassed by his slightly bigger and more experienced opponent.
"He hadn't had a fight for a while," Hall said.
"I was just a bit too clever for him, and too quick."
Although it wasn't exactly the way Hall had hoped to win his title in Perth, he said it was a cherished memory regardless because of all the work he had done in preparation.
"You train your bum off for six to eight weeks, you get over there anticipating a fight," he said.
"When they put that medal around your neck, it's still special."
If anything, Hall added, the event showed that many of the Masters boxers in Australia would prefer not to face him in the ring.
"It just goes to show that there's probably fighters out there that don't want to fight me," he said.
"That's the way I look at it."
Despite his age, Hall has no plans to slow down and actually has fights planned for 2023. During his time in Perth, he caught wind of a potential Golden Gloves event that is being put together for next February, and he is already planning for his title defence at next year's Masters Games on the Copper Coast in South Australia.
It is a hectic schedule for the septuagenarian, but boxing is a part of his life he is not yet ready to farewell.
"I'll just keep doing it while I'm still working and I feel pretty good. I'll keep going because I enjoy the training and the lovely people involved," Hall said.
Hall made a point of praising the "wonderful" event in Perth, and said the organisers took "fantastic" care of both he and his wife, Gail.
