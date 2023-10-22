It's come-and-go for volunteer firefighters in the Tamworth district as a second strike team moves out to a neighbouring district less than a day after the first team's return.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) have sent five firetrucks and dozens of firies from Tamworth to assist an 'out of control' blaze near Scone which prompted an emergency warning on Sunday, October 22, with residents told "it is too late to leave".
"We've just sent a strike team to the Scone area to assist Liverpool Range RFS. There's an emergency warning happening which means a major incident posing a threat to the community," RFS district coordinator Stephen Carstens said.
The bush fire started near houses on the eastern edge of town and has burned more than 50 hectares as it moves in an easterly direction towards the neighbouring village of Segenhoe.
Residents in Segenhoe are advised to seek shelter immediately in solid structures such as a house or other building.
No injuries or deaths from the fire have been reported at time of publication.
An RFS spokesperson told the Leader several ground crews were working to contain the fire with support from two water-bombing air craft.
The fire has prompted the closure of Scone Mountain National Park and Gundy Road is currently closed between Barton Street and Glen Creek Road.
The major incident in Scone comes as the North Western, Northern Slopes, Greater Hunter, North Coast and Greater Sydney Regions are all facing an 'Extreme' fire danger rating and are under a Total Fire Ban.
The fire danger rating is forecast to come down to 'High' on Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24, before rising to 'Extreme' again on Thursday for the North Western, Northern Slopes, and Greater Hunter regions.
Mr Carstens expects Tamworth crews will continue to be in high demand, though he's thankful things have stayed mostly quiet in the Tamworth district as an abnormally early fire season has started more than 80 blazes across NSW.
"No doubt we'll get more requests for assistance. We're ramping up for the next couple of days. We are expecting another few bad fire days heading into the future," he said.
The strike team Tamworth RFS sent up to Kyogle earlier this week returned home on Saturday, October 21.
