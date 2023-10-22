The Northern Daily Leader
Breaking

Tamworth RFS sends strike team to out of control bush fire in Scone

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated October 22 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
It's come-and-go for volunteer firefighters in the Tamworth district as a second strike team moves out to a neighbouring district less than a day after the first team's return.

