The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Racing: Cody Morgan down to one runner in Kosciuszko after medical scare

By Zac Lowe
October 11 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talbragar (pictured) will not compete at the Kosciuszko after a heart condition was found by chance. Picture by Bradley Photos.
Talbragar (pictured) will not compete at the Kosciuszko after a heart condition was found by chance. Picture by Bradley Photos.

Cody Morgan's plans for his 2024 Kosciuszko tilt took a hit recently when Talbragar, his talented six-year-old gelding, was forced out of the race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.