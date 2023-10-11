Tamworth schoolgirl Bella Flemming has taken another step towards her goal of becoming a Muay Thai world champion.
The year 10 Tamworth High student recorded a "convincing" points victory over Teresa Fares at the St Mary's Band Club in Sydney.
It was the 15-year-old's second straight triumph, in what was her third fight, with it fought at 64.8kg (super lightweight).
Flemming said it was her best performance in the ring. There were "multiple times" when she thew "a heap of punches" that Fares did not respond to, she said.
"I definitely was not as nervous as I have been [in previous fights]," she added. "Like, more confident in myself."
Flemming said her goal was to capture amateur titles and then turn professional - a world title bout the long-term target.
The teen's trainer Scott Chaffey said his charge "won all three rounds very convincingly" against Sydneysider Fares.
"I would say that Bella's been known for being more of a kicker, but it was really her boxing skills that shone on Friday night [October 6]," he said.
Chaffey said Flemming was inspired by Josh McCulloch, his star fighter at Chaffey's Martial Arts.
McCulloch won a national amateur title before tuning pro in spectacular fashion, with him currently the WBC's No. 12-ranked lightweight in the world.
"I think it's really exciting times for Bella," Chaffey said. "Josh has obviously been a great role model for her - himself having his first fight at 16.
"I think he's very relatable for her. They both attended the same high school.
"She's been there to see all the steps that Josh has done. I think she can she herself achieving similar goals."
Chaffey said he hoped to get Flemming another fight as soon as possible.
