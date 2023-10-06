The Northern Daily Leader
Council

Ongoing water security front of mind for Tamworth Council

By Newsroom
October 7 2023 - 8:00am
Drought management is on the council's agenda following the cancellation of the 'Dungowan Dam 2.0'. Picture Gareth Gardner, file
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) will investigate the option of supplying groundwater for use at Tamworth's Sporting Precinct, including AELEC, the Tamworth Hockey Association and Sports Dome, or connecting the facility to potable water should councillors approve a new Drought Management Plan when they meet next week.

