Man, 55, jailed after exposing himself near Tamworth Golf Course

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 4 2023 - 5:45am
The man was sentenced to time behind bars after he exposed himself near a golf course in Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner, file
A MAN will spend time behind bars after he followed a young family near a golf course with his hand down his pants.

