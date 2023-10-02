The cost-of-living hits hard in small country towns like Quirindi, so the Liverpool Plains Business Chamber (LPBC) president Rusty Wallis has organised a free event to give business owners a moral boost.
"The most noticeable change has been that people just don't seem to have expendable cash," Ms Wallis said.
The drop in discretionary spending and the need for more workers will be among the topics discussed at Business Wise on October 10, at the Quirindi RSL Club, with doors opening at 4.30pm.
Speakers will come from a variety of organisations, such as Tamworth-based law firm Everingham Solomons, Safework NSW, Regional Australia Bank, and there will be representatives from places such as TAFE and Quirindi Communications.
Although no business-related issue will be off-limits, Ms Wallis said experts would be available to advise entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs-to-be, on hot topics such as the recent changes to superannuation laws and how to streamline digi-tech communications.
READ ALSO:
Ms Wallis said there would also be representatives from the Cancer Council who could guide employers on how to assist and support employees going through the whole-of-life impacting disease.
As a small business owner herself, Ms Wallis knows what it is like to have to rely on consumers during lean times. She had to shut down her clothing shop after more than a year. She recently opened a "pop-up shop" in downtown Quirindi, selling the clothes at half price.
"If a lady wants to go to a wedding, she can probably afford to get her nails done and hair done but she probably can't afford to go and spend $150 to $250 on a dress," Ms Wallis said.
"My biggest observation is that in the past eight to 12 months, people just don't have the economic freedom to do what they want anymore."
Business Wise's first speaker will take the microphone from about 5.30pm and the event is expected to wrap-up by 7pm.
The LPBC's Business Wise event is supported by the NSW government's Small Business Month Program and the Liverpool Plains Shire Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.