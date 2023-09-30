The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Nadine Ison bigs up her boy Logan Spinks

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 30 2023 - 8:35pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Ison is "really proud" of her son Logan Spinks. Picture supplied
Nadine Ison is "really proud" of her son Logan Spinks. Picture supplied

For more than a decade, Nadine Ison has beared witness to someone trying to manifest his dream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.