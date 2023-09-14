The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Central North Rugby: Moree stalwart Nick Smith relishing chance to play in another grand final

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 15 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He's been a constant in the Moree black and white for almost a decade and is on the Bulls 100-game honour roll, but Nick Smith's first sporting passion was actually the round ball game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.