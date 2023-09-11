The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

UNE is hosting the Attorney General Mark Dreyfus for lecture

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
September 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year's Sir Frank Kitto public UNE lecture, hosted by UNE Law School will feature Commonwealth Attorney-General and Cabinet Secretary, The Hon Mark Dreyfus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.