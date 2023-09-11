The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty ducks drought questions while in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
September 11 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Minister for Agriculture has ducked questions about potential funding for farmers during the upcoming drought season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.