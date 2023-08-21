The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Murray Watt, Tim Ayres and Troy Grant, head line AgQuip forum

Updated August 22 2023 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds get out and about at the 2022 AgQuip event. File photo by Gareth Gardner
Crowds get out and about at the 2022 AgQuip event. File photo by Gareth Gardner

Key agricultural political figures will help AgQuip 2023 kick off its first day on August 22 with an informal forum with federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.