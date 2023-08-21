The Northern Daily Leader
Northwest farmers and landholders banding together at AgQuip

By Rachel Clark
August 22 2023 - 5:45am
Much-loved Australian actor Michael Caton will be supporting his fellow farmers and landholders at this year's 50th AgQuip field days, helping to raise awareness of their fight against Santos' proposed Hunter Gas Pipeline.

