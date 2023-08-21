Much-loved Australian actor Michael Caton will be supporting his fellow farmers and landholders at this year's 50th AgQuip field days, helping to raise awareness of their fight against Santos' proposed Hunter Gas Pipeline.
Probably best known for his role in the film The Castle, for Caton at least it's a case of art imitating life.
Farmers and landholders against the pipeline have had a presence at the agricultural field days for more than 15 years.
READ ALSO:
Quirindi farmer Peter Wills says it's simple; mining giant Santos will be at AgQuip, so they must also be at AgQuip.
"There has clearly been issues and oppositions to their existing projects into the Liverpool Plains, so we will be there to talk about these issues of those projects," he said.
"It is a great opportunity for fellow landholders to meet, who are affected by a suite of these projects.
"It's great to meet fellow landholders to swap notes and stories about what is actually going on out there, and what they know as a landholder of the Hunter pipeline gas projects."
Fellow farmer and activist Anne Kennedy is also travelling to AgQuip to throw her support behind north west farmers.
"We have our Hunter group, the incorporated group from Singleton to talk about a variety of issues that will be affecting all areas along the gas pipeline," Mr Wills said.
"There is 100,000 people in attendance [at AgQuip] and politicians in attendance, to explain what is happening in our backyards."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.