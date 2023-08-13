A MAN had to get 34 stitches and four plates in his face after he was punched by another man during a night at the rodeo.
Hayden O'Gradey appeared in Tamworth Local Court when he was sentenced for punching a man "with a considerable degree of force".
The 19-year-old was at the rodeo in Barraba on March 5, 2022, when he punched another man in the left side of the face at about 10pm.
Court documents reveal a brawl, which didn't involve O'Gradey, had broken out when the victim and his friends tried to leave the rodeo to get something to eat.
READ ALSO:
When the fight erupted, the victim tried to pull two female friends away from the fight so they didn't get hurt.
During this time, a man O'Gradey was with questioned the victim about what he was doing, and the man tried to explain he was getting his friends out of the way.
O'Gradey then intervened and punched the victim on the left side of his face.
The victim was taken to Barraba hospital by friends when they noticed he was dazed and couldn't focus his eyes.
He was taken to Tamworth hospital and then transferred to the John Hunter Hospital where he required surgery.
He sustained fractures to his left eye socket, jaw and cheekbone which required four plates, multiple screws and 34 stitches across his face.
O'Gradey was charged after police homed in on the 19-year-old at his home in Bingara in June, last year.
In court, magistrate Roger Prowse, who appeared via video link, said the victim continues to suffer headaches as a result of the punch.
Mr Prowse said O'Gradey could have intervened by stepping in front of his friend, or dragging them away from the situation.
He sentenced the 19-year-old to a 27 month supervised good behaviour order.
O'Gradey was also ordered to pay a $1800 fine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.