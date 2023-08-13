The Northern Daily Leader
Health

Armidale doctor shortage helped by UNE Medical Centre's three new doctors

By Newsroom
August 14 2023 - 6:40am
New doctors arrive to help relieve local shortage
New doctors arrive to help relieve local shortage

Two new doctors are set to join the UNE Medical Centre by September, will help to redress the workforce shortage that has been affecting the Armidale area for some time.

