A DRIVER has been left feeling unsafe in her own home after she was dragged out of her car by another woman who was armed with a syringe.
Caitlin Dawn Allan will spend 18 months behind bars after she wielded a capped syringe, and made off with a car, in an effort to escape after a police chase.
The court heard the elderly female driver of the car, who was watching the court proceedings from a 'safe room', had stopped to help someone she thought was in need before she was pulled from her silver Toyota Landcruiser on Werris Creek Road.
"This act has had a considerable impact on the victim," police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett said.
Allan, who was flanked by family members in court, had been a passenger in a white Holden Commodore sedan when it led police on a chase through Werris Creek at about 11:25am on July 14, 2022.
The chase, which reached speeds of up to 140km per hour, ended when the commodore broke down and came to a stop near Quipolly.
Allan's defence solicitor Geoffrey Archer said the 28-year-old "panicked", grabbed her belongings, and made a "very poor decision".
Police officers saw Allan jump in front of an orange Hyundai and demand the driver get out of the car while banging her hands on the bonnet.
When the car swerved and drove off, Allan, who was in the middle of the road, stopped the Landcruiser, grabbed at the elderly driver's arm while she was holding a capped syringe, and fled in the car.
Mr Archer said although it would have been very upsetting and terrifying for the victim, unless Allan pulled the cap off the syringe "there wasn't any genuine harm that could have been done".
He said it wasn't like she was armed with a shotgun, a knife, or a sword.
Police arrested Allan at a Quirindi home on September 4, after she was caught trying to escape by climbing out a bathroom window.
She was charged with aggravated assault with intent to take or drive a motor vehicle while armed with a weapon.
The matter was originally listed for hearing, until Allan back flipped and entered a guilty plea to the charge.
Magistrate Julie Soars said although the syringe was capped, the driver had no idea whether it could have contained COVID or hepatitis.
"I think it's well accepted if someone comes at you with a syringe, that's something of great concern," Ms Soars said.
Mr Archer said Allan was suffering from anxiety and a drug problem at the time of the offending and asked the court to consider a community based punishment to encourage her rehabilitation.
"She's rid herself of this friend, thank goodness, who was driving the car," he said.
Allan was also sentenced for one count of dealing with the property proceeds of crime when she appeared in the local court.
The court heard the 28-year-old had more than $16,000 of grant money from the state government deposited in her bank account.
Sergeant Brissett said this was a crime that had multiple victims.
"This is not stealing off the government, this is stealing off the people," he said.
Taking into account both matters, Ms Soars sentenced Allan to 18 months behind bars.
She was also ordered to pay $16,090 back to the state government, and $1269 in compensation to the victim of the carjacking.
Allan will first be eligible for parole in May, 2024.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
