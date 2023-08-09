FlyPelican announces new route from Newcastle to regional NSW

Hunter airline FlyPelican has announced a new direct air service from Newcastle to Narrabri.
The twice-weekly flights will start on August 25 to serve fly-in, fly-out workers in the mining industry and leisure travellers.
FlyPelican chief executive Henry Murcott said the airline predicted strong demand for a service to connect essential workers.
"We're thrilled to introduce this new service, a direct reflection of the increasing demand and our dedication to serve regional communities," he said.
"It will provide convenient travel for FIFO workers, the agricultural sector and Hunter New England Health professionals."
He said the route would allow people in western NSW to fly to Newcastle Airport and connect with other destinations.
The service will operate on Mondays and Fridays and cost from $149 one way.
The Monday flights will leave Narrabri at 8.15am and arrive in Newcastle an hour later.
The Friday service will leave Newcastle at 1.10pm.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
