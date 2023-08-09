FlyPelican announces new route from Newcastle to regional NSW

The Northern Daily Leader
FlyPelican announces new route from Newcastle to Narrabri

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
August 9 2023
Hunter airline FlyPelican has announced a new direct air service from Newcastle to Narrabri.

