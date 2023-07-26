It's one of the great accomplishment's of Liam Allan's young life - and it has left him feeling proud, happy and excited.
For several years, a grand idea percolated inside the Tamworth concreter. And at Rugby Park on Saturday, the birth of that idea will be on full display in all its glory.
That is when the Magpies will stage their inaugural Reconciliation Round. They will host Barbarians.
"Everything's come together perfect," Allan, a Gamilaraay man and Tamworth's No. 10, said. "I couldn't ask for anything better."
Read more:
"I've always had the idea of bringing an Indigenous Round to some club that I was at," the 21-year-old added.
An inspiration behind Allan's decision to turn his dream into a reality was his cousin, Mitchell Doring.
It was Doring, Allan said, who was the driving force behind the Manilla Tigers' inaugural Indigenous Round last season. Doring was captain-coach of a Tigers side that included Allan.
Allan said the Tigers' Indigenous Round was "so special for my people and the people of Manilla".
"I just hope this has the same impact and meaning on the Magpies family," he said, adding that he wanted it to "showcase" the Indigenous culture.
The conflation of rugby and his culture in such as profound way was "unbelievable", Allan said.
"Been a few months of excitement waiting to have a look at it," he said of Tamworth's Reconciliation Round jersey. "I've had the design and stuff to look at, but the jersey itself has come out real nice."
The realisation of his vision "sits up there" in terms of his achievements, while his parents were as "proud as punch" of him, he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.