His body was sore, but his mood was carefree.
For Liam Allan, peacefulness - perhaps the most sought-after human condition - emanated from him as he sat on a park bench, awash with sunshine, by the duck pond at Bicentennial Park.
A day after steering the Tamworth Magpies to their first win in more than a year, the No. 10 spoke of how his journey was "dreamy" as he tried to live "a chilled and happy" existence.
"Life's got a good balance at the moment, which is good," the concreter said.
Allan regards his successful navigation of his education at St Joseph's College, in Sydney, as his greatest achievement. Relocating to the capital for year 9 was a "massive" move, he said, adding that he put himself "out there" at Joeys.
"I really strived down at school, that's for sure," he said, adding: "It took me probably a year to adapt to the lifestyle change."
"I find friends pretty easy," he continued. "It was just the unknown: how was I gonna do; that was the scary bit about it."
The fly-half left Joeys during year 11. Back home, Allan - who once entertained the idea of becoming a physiotherapist before deciding he'd had enough of the books - left Carinya Christian School in year 12.
Work and hanging out with mates makes him happy, while the most important life lesson he has learned is not to take things for granted.
"It can be taken away, like that, in an instance," he said. He previously told the Leader that leaving Joeys was "very disruptive".
What can't be taken away is Tamworth's 23-17 win over Barbarians in Armidale on Saturday. It was their first victory since round two last year.
Allan is back playing rugby full-time after juggling the sport with his rugby league duties at Manilla last year.
I made a promise to the [Magpies] boys that I'd come back to rugby later on in the year last year, and I'll just focus on that one.
Now, Allan's focus is on Robb College, whom Tamworth host on Saturday. "We can really get the engines going and make a run for this thing [the premiership]."
