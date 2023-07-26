In 2016, Kyle Gupton set foot inside the Tamworth Sports Dome for the first time.
Little did he know, that was the beginning of a seven-year odyssey that would benefit the Tamworth Thunderbolts to the tune of over 1,000 points.
The American hit the four-figure milestone for the Thunderbolts during their recent victory over the Wagga Wagga Heat, en route to his highest-ever total of points scored for the team in a single game: 47.
"It felt good," Gupton said.
"A lot of people were bringing it up to me, and I kind of kept my eye on it for a while and thought 'Wow, I might get it this season'.
"I'm grateful for teammates that pass me the ball and get me in those positions too, they deserve credit as well."
Given the way Gupton has scored in 2023, it was overwhelmingly likely that he would tick off the career mark this year. It was actually his second recent statistical achievement, having sunk his 100th three-pointer for the team just weeks prior.
He has averaged 26.6 points per game for the Thunderbolts this season, and that average balloons out to 32 in just the last five matches.
Gupton followed his 47-point effort against Wagga with 27 more against the Newcastle Falcons on Saturday, as Tamworth secured an 87-72 victory.
His ever-improving form, Gupton believes, is due to his dedication to the sport.
"I'm kind of a student of the game," he said.
"I think that's helped a lot, I've been in a rhythm lately. I watch a lot of film, and it's really important to me. I pick out things that I do well, and things that I can look to do more of and improve on."
The game in which he scored his 1,000th point was marked by several members of the crowd as well, who brought homemade signs commemorating the occasion to the stadium.
But those fans might have to wait until finals to see Gupton in action again this season, as he is currently dealing with a calf complaint and is unsure whether he will play in the final two rounds of the season and risk worsening the injury, or sit out in the hopes of being fully fit for finals.
"We're just trying to see how to manage it," he said.
"I feel well, good enough to play, but we're just trying to figure out if it's worth it."
The Thunderbolts will likely want him on court this Sunday, however, when they take on the top-ranked Port Macquarie Dolphins in Port Macquarie.
The Tamworth men are currently riding a five-match win streak, and with a recent win over the fourth-ranked Canberra Gunners Academy, believe that they can topple any team in the competition.
"People are starting to believe in themselves on the team, and that's really good to see," Gupton said.
"It's something that everybody's catching on to, and it's just spreading."
