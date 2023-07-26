The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Basketball

Basketball: Kyle Gupton hits 1,000 career points for Tamworth Thunderbolts

By Zac Lowe
July 26 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Gupton with one of the fan-made signs which greeted him at the milestone game recently. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Kyle Gupton with one of the fan-made signs which greeted him at the milestone game recently. Picture by Zac Lowe.

In 2016, Kyle Gupton set foot inside the Tamworth Sports Dome for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.