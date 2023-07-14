The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

New RBA governor announced as Michele Bullock from New England

Sarah Basford Canales
Karen Barlow
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Karen Barlow
Updated July 14 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In an historic appointment, the next Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), the person charged with bringing down inflation and leading the bank through change, has been named as Michele Bullock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.