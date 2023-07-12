The odds of Joseph Patrick Keith O'Halloran winning nature's ultimate lottery and being born were infinitesimal.
But the odds of Richard O'Halloran and Dr Rachel Ostler having a child together were considerably shorter.
And so it came to pass that on February 19, Joseph O'Halloran came kicking and screaming into the world - the first child of Richard and Rachel, whose fathers had long desired for them to become a couple.
At Wolseley Oval in Gunnedah on Saturday, Richard and Rachel brought Joseph to his first AFL game. Richard plays for the Roos.
He had already been to the cricket, with Richard's City United breaking their long premiership drought in the season just gone. "He's a good luck charm, all the boys said," Richard said of Joseph and his City teammates.
The little fella is off and racing - a desk at RJ O'Halloran and Co, where Richard works as a fourth-generation lawyer, a possibility in many years from now.
But here's the thing: Richard and Rachel - who owns and operates Family Care Chiropractic - had thought they were having a girl.
"The nurse, we believed, gave it away," Richard said. "Because at one of the screenings, she said, 'Oh, and she's going well'. So we thought, Oh no, the cat's out of the bag.
"And when the news came through that it was a boy, it was a bit of a surprise, but very special."
Joseph was named after Richard's late brother, who died in a car accident some two decades ago. His middle names, Patrick and Keith, were taken after Richard and Rachel's fathers, respectively.
"It's very symbolic and special to us," Richard said of his son's first name, adding: "Very special knowing that his uncle's looking down on him."
Richard and Rachel started dating after meeting at the Welder's Dog several years ago. They plan to get married.
"We were always lined up to meet, and then it was just coincidence that we did," said Richard, who feels "very blessed" in general.
"I certainly had many moments and experiences and relationship breakups and tribulation through the 20s. And it's just nice now to be settled and really enjoying life."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
