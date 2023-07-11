At the start of the year, Lynken Dickson knew it was time to step away from his boxing career.
The 25-year-old had long been a disciple of renowned local coach, Mike Abra. But upon his mentor's retirement, Dickson knew it was time for a return to his other passion: rugby league.
The Bourke product, who moved to Tamworth over a decade ago, had last played for the North Tamworth Bears as a part of their 2017 premiership-winning side.
After a break of several years to focus on boxing, Dickson deliberated and said the Bears' inaugural Indigenous Round - scheduled for this Saturday - helped convince him the proud Wangkumara man to return to the club he had previously called home.
"I put my daughter in, and my brother plays for Norths. It's a special club to me," Dickson said.
"The Indigenous Round was a big part of [why I decided] to come back. I saw they were putting that on, and I love the club and it makes it more special to me."
Across all three senior grades this weekend, North Tamworth will play the Werris Creek Magpies at Jack Woolaston Oval.
With roughly 26 players of Indigenous descent to line up for the Bears, all will do so wearing a jersey designed by Gamilaroi and Wiradjuri artist, Sean Kinchela.
"I spoke with him and asked him to come up with a design," North Tamworth coach, Paul Boyce, said.
"The design represents the Peel River. It's got boomerangs for unity, and a lot of the animals we've traditionally hunted around this area."
Kinchela notably created the jerseys that the Paramatta Eels wore in this year's NRL Indigenous Round, and Dickson believes his design for the Bears uniforms is "one of the better jerseys I have actually seen".
Against Werris Creek, Dickson will take the field this weekend sporting one unique addition to his attire: boots painted with his own design.
"I've done it for my uncle," he said.
"It's green and gold for the Bourke Warriors, but he sadly passed two years ago. So my boot design is based on him."
The plan, as explained by Boyce, is for the hosts of the Indigenous Round to switch each year, so the Magpies will host the Bears in 2024.
Saturday will also feature a performance by some local Indigenous dancers, with Richie Lawton to play the didgeridoo, and a smoking ceremony will be held as the players enter the field.
