Jada Taylor: 19-year-old scores twice in Cronulla Sharks trial game

By Zac Lowe
July 10 2023 - 7:00pm
Jada Taylor celebrates her first try in Sharks colours on Saturday against the Wests Tigers. Picture by Cronulla Sharks.
Earlier this year, when Jada Taylor was tossing up whether or not to sign an NRLW contract with the Cronulla Sharks, she could barely sleep.

