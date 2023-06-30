To say the last 12 months have been the most definitive of Carly Hatch's life might be an understatement.
The Tamworth resident and her partner, Liam, welcomed their first child in September last year - a daughter, Amelia - before eloping to tie the knot in April.
"It's been a crazy year so far," Hatch (nee Redfern) said.
Crazy, but undoubtedly in the best possible way. And the happiness that has infused her personal life over the last 12 months appears to have rubbed off in her performances on the field for the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.
The forward has collected nine tries for the season, equal second for the Group 4 league tag competition behind North Tamworth's Tegan Resch and level with Gunnedah's Jacqui Jones.
Having missed the 2022 season due to her pregnancy, the speed with which Hatch has found form again surprised even her.
"I attended a couple of training sessions before Christmas, and they were a little bit tougher because I never really did anything during pregnancy," she said.
"So I sort of went the whole year without exercising that much. I'd go on walks, but never really did anything. Being consistent with training has helped."
Working as a nurse, and having had some experience on placement in maternity wards while she was studying, gave Hatch some idea of what to expect as a mum.
"I knew physically I'd be okay," she said.
"[The issue was] how I was going to struggle balancing a baby and then training, but we've made it work. We've got a lot of friends and family in town, which helps."
It has worked well so far, especially as Hatch and the Roosters prepare to take on the Narrabri Blues this weekend.
After last weekend's scheduled fixture against Boggabri was cancelled, Sunday's clash will be the first game the Roosters have played since suffering their first loss of the season against North Tamworth in round nine.
Though it cost them first place on the ladder, Hatch believes the loss might have served to benefit the players in a roundabout way.
"As much as you hate to say it, it was sort of good to have a loss," she said.
"Going the first half of the season undefeated, you develop the expectation from everyone going into the game thinking you're going to win.
"It was hard to lose, but ... we learned from our mistakes, reflected on it, and we'll come back harder the next game."
