When Kobe Bone made the long drive from Tamworth to Mackay in November, to start a momentous chapter in his young life, his father Phil was by his side.
So it was fitting that when Bone made his Mackay Cutters debut, Phil was there to cheer on his boy. That occurred in a Hastings Deering Colts round one clash against Norths Devils in Mackay last month.
Also in the crowd were the 20-year-old's other No 1 supporters, his mother Katrina, and younger brother, Harpah.
The memorable occasion was made even more special when Bone wore the No 9 and scored two tries in the 50-32 win.
Bone said it was "great" having his family at the under-21 encounter, adding: "I wouldn't be where I am today without my parents.
"They have sacrificed so much for me. I wouldn't wanna be raised by anyone else."
In the Cutters' second match, a 32-28 defeat of the Northern Pride at Cairns, Bone played in his preferred position, lock. And there he remained as the eighth-placed Cutters amassed a record of three wins and two losses over six rounds of the statewide competition.
He hurt his knee in Mackay's 30-14 home loss to the Brisbane Tigers on Saturday, but expects to pass a fitness test on Wednesday night and line up against the Falcons on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.
Bone could hardly be happier with how he has started his tenure in North Queensland.
A member of the Cutters' first-grade training squad, he hopes to make his Hostplus Cup debut this year. Formally known as the Queensland Cup, it is the state's No 1 regional rugby league competition.
The Cutters are a Cowboys feeder club.
"Everything's going good," Bone said. "Training's going good. My game's going good. Everything's working out."
"I definitely feel that I'm a better footballer than I was this time last year," he also said, adding that he has never felt better physically.
"Since I've been here, I've just fallen more in love with the game. Training every day. Playing in a tough competition every week. It's just made me hungrier for more success."
Making the tough decision to uproot his life to reignite his NRL dream was the best decision of his life, the concreter said.
Bone, who played in North Sydney's SG Ball Cup side in 2021, told the Leader last month that he had "matured a lot" playing for North Tamworth's premiership-winning first-grade outfit last year.
"I was a bit young, and I was a bit stupid," he said at the time. "Like, I was doing dumb things - not really worrying about my footy."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
