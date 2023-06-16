The NSW Nationals annual general conference is being held in Tamworth on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.
A meet and greet at the Tamworth Regional Art Gallery kicked off proceedings on Thursday evening.
State director Joe Lundy said he believes the agenda is an accurate reflection of the motions submitted, and the party can look forward to some lively debate over the two days of the event.
The conference will work through at least 70 motions as well as hearing from a number of guest speakers, including the Federal Leader, David Littleproud, MP.
On Friday morning, attendees were greeted by protestors opposed to gas exploration on the Liverpool Plains.
