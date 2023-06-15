Tamworth is missing out on millions of tourism dollars by not improving hospitality services, an industry expert has warned.
Speaking at a luncheon with Tamworth Regional Council staff and members of Tamworth's hospitality industry, Director of Tourism Brokers Michael Philpott said a lack of communication between hoteliers and council is creating a reputation for Tamworth as a place with low-quality accommodation.
"Tamworth is very competitive, but it's only taking a percentage of the cake available to it, and if it's better coordinated that will result in more jobs, more expansion, and more investment in the community," Mr Philpott said.
According to the hotel consultant, council should allow and foster more collaboration between accommodation providers, and some motels should raise prices to reinvest in better services.
"There's too many rooms being sold under $100. Under $100 properties are losing money. You've got some properties that are selling rooms at $80, others are going well beyond that, and that's damaging the Tamworth brand," he said.
READ ALSO:
Mr Philpott was invited by Central Hospitality Group head Jye Segboer to discuss how overbooked weekends and a lack of communication are hurting Tamworth's tourism economy.
Tamworth Regional Council have recognised the issue in their new visitor economy plan but are concerned with giving hoteliers information which could allow them to gouge prices.
In an attempt to compromise, council's tourism team launched the 'One More' page on Destination Tamworth's website, a one-stop-shop designed to streamline information about what's happening in the region.
Mr Segboer has been advocating for better organisation of Tamworth's events calendar for a long time, and encourages businesses to use the new resource.
"We're trying to create a more collaborative working group that can help improve the offering Tamworth has when a visitor comes to experience the region," Mr Segboer said.
The issue, according to Mr Philpott, is that more needs to be done to improve communication between hospitality businesses and council's tourism team.
"The lower quality of services are a reflection of the lack of communication. Tamworth is being held back by a lack of coordination with the overall events," he said.
"At the moment we don't have team Tamworth because there's not a clear communication between council and the operators."
Mr Philpott said the disconnect is creating weekends which have too many visitors at once instead of a healthy supply of tourism over the course of the year.
For hotels this means staffing issues, hotels operating beyond capacity, and an overall drop in the quality of service.
"Everyone wants [events] to come here and everyone wants the business to come here, but it's got to be managed, and that needs communication between council and the operators to take it to the next level so you don't have four or five competing functions, two of which are enough to take up all the accommodation," he said.
When asked if increased communication between competing hoteliers would make collusion or price gouging an issue, Mr Philpott said "absolutely not."
"You've got to make it competitive compared to every other competing location, not worry about minuscule components," he said.
He also shrugged off concerns about whether visitors would be deterred by increasing prices during a cost-of-living crisis.
"Price is a very small component of it. People will pay if the service is provided," Mr Philpott said.
"We're talking about rates, we're talking about competition, we're talking about how some of the rates are too cheap and as a result the operators can't invest back in the new beds, upgrade the facilities, and upgrade the services."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.