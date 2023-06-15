The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth tourism suffering from mismanagement and poor services

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 16 2023 - 5:30am
Director of Tourism Brokers Michael Philpott with CH Group owner Jye Segboer. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth is missing out on millions of tourism dollars by not improving hospitality services, an industry expert has warned.

