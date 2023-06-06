The Northern Daily Leader
Central North primed for home Caldwell Cup tilt

By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 5:00pm
Quirindi backrower Hamish Dunbar is one of several big inclusions for Central North for this weekend's Country Championships. Picture by Peter Hardin
Former Sydney Uni guns Will McDonnell, Daniel Calavassy, Hamish Dunbar and Josh Schwager are locked and loaded for Central North's first Caldwell Cup tilt for a number of years.

