Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) hopes to open the door to future trade opportunities with South Korea, after a meeting in Sydney last week.
Mayor Doug Hawkins said it was more of an introductory talk, but there is certainly possibility.
"He has asked to come down for a visit here," he said.
"I assume they want to come down and see if there are any opportunities, so the ice is definitely broken."
Cr Hawkins said the talk was more focused on the likelihood of agricultural trade.
The talk came about after a brief meeting involving Cr Hawkins, the South Korean General Consul and the Mayor of Suseong-Gu Daegu City Republic of Korea, during a Sister City event hosted by Blacktown City Council in Sydney for the recent country mayors' meeting.
He is very keen to come and visit and see what opportunities are available.- Gary Murphy
Liverpool Plains Shire general manager Gary Murphy said the potential of a visit to the regional area later this year is a good starting point.
"Blacktown being metropolitan there is a bit of high-tech and manufacturing opportunities, but [he] also wants to look at what opportunities there might also in agriculture," he said.
"It's very pleasing that he reached out to us, and he is very keen to come and visit and see what opportunities are available in the countryside."
Mr Murphy said there could be some good economic benefits to the area, if the trade talks continue.
"The General Consul has definitely done his homework and understands what Liverpool Plains has to offer. He didn't go into much detail about what he is looking for, but, when he comes out here we can explore what he wants to explore and line-up some potential businesses," he said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
