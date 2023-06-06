The Northern Daily Leader
Armidale upset Tamworth 22-20 in Round 7 New England women's clash

By Samantha Newsam
June 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Armidale women's coach Luke Stephen has described Saturday's thrilling two-point win over Tamworth as "a massive result" for the side.

