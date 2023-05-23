FUNDING grants are a catalyst bringing doctors and rural practices together, Primary Health Network (PHN) rural health access manager Annabelle Williams said.
Four new general practitioners (GPs) have begun at least two years of employment in Muswellbrook, Gunnedah, Armidale and Taree following a successful grant offering.
In the second round of the PHN's GP Bush Grants, $30,000 helped practices recruit, and a complimentary welcome ambassador immersed the GPs into their community.
The successful practices include Faulkner Street Medical Practice in Armidale, Barber Street Practice in Gunnedah, Brook Medical Centre in Muswellbrook and Horizon Skin Cancer and Medical Centre in Taree.
"Practices can employ GPs on their own, but this just helps incentivise," Ms Williams said.
"It helps create that sign on payment that might be that enabler to get them to say 'yes, I'm going to take a role in Gunnedah'."
An expression of interest was put out by the PHN. Twenty-seven practices responded and had to meet strict criteria.
Ms Williams is hopeful funding from the federal government may be secured for a third round of GP Bush Grants.
"All of our rural towns, even our metropolitan GP practices, there is a GP shortage," she said.
"Just a person to take the pressure off to relieve the burden of these exhausted GPs is overwhelming for these towns.
"All these towns could do with some more GPs."
The role of the PHN is to encourage practices to advertise, to think creatively, to use recruitment agencies to assist them in finding the right GPs for these towns, Ms Williams said.
There is a heavy cost involved in using international recruitment agencies, which is where grant funding can come in and take the pressure off, she said.
"It allows the practice to step into that market and try that recruitment process," she said.
The GP Bush Grant program was designed through collaboration with GPs, she said.
That's why the PHN added the welcome ambassador component, helping new GPs connect with a community.
