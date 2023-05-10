The Northern Daily Leader
Rugby league: Glen Innes teenager Kaleb Hope played for NSW Country

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 4:02pm
Kaleb Hope, in action for the Inverell Hawks, was selected to play for NSW Country.
He might not have got as many playing minutes as he had hoped but Kaleb Hope returned from his Country versus City appearance with plenty of appreciation.

