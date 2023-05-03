They're two of the region's brightest rugby league prospects, and they are about to share another major moment in their careers.
However, one of the 17-year-olds has played for the Canterbury Bulldogs - including this year when, after captaining the Northern Tigers' under-18 side, he was named in the Bulldogs' SG Ball Cup outfit.
The Tamworthian, who is still signed to Canterbury, expects to finish year 12 at Farrer this year and then relocate to Sydney to accelerate his quest to become an NRL player.
His name is Logan Spinks.
The other 17-year-old has not been signed by an NRL club. But after a breakout Laurie Daley Cup competition this year with the Northern Tigers under-18 side, the Glen Innes concreter's NRL dream has never seemed more obtainable.
His name is Kaleb Hope.
And at Jubilee Stadium in Sydney on Saturday afternoon, he will join Spinks in the Country team who will face City in an under-18 clash at the ground also known as Kogarah Oval.
The teens starred for the Northern Tigers in this year's Laurie Daley Cup: Spinks as captain and a destructive second-rower; and Hope as a standout centre and goalkicker.
But while Spinks linked with the Bulldogs' SG Ball side, after the Tigers were eliminated in the finals, Hope linked with the Inverell Hawks' under-18 squad.
Last Tuesday, Hope made his first-grade debut when he came off the bench in Inverell's win over Tingha - before making his run-on debut in a loss to Uralla/Walcha on Saturday.
Hope described 2023 as "a great breakout year" for him.
"I'm really surprised I made the team, to be honest," he said of his NSW Country selection. "But it's a great achievement, at the end of the day."
In fact, Hope said it was "by far" his greatest rugby league achievement, and an excellent opportunity to impress in his bid to sign with an NRL club.
"If I play good enough, it will be a good chance for everyone to see what I can do," the Glen Innes High alumnus said, adding that he was playing with "a lot more confidence" this year.
"I know my game a bit better than I have before, and I'm more confident walking out on to the field," he said.
Spinks also approaches rugby league with an assured gait. And he is feeling "pretty excited" ahead of the City clash.
"It will be cool. It will be a good experience," he said.
"So far I've reached every goal that I've worked for," he added, in reference to this year. "I've just gotta keep going."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
