The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson welcomes Dugald Saunders as new leader of NSW Nationals replacing Paul Toole

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated May 8 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson was in Sydney on Monday for the vote on the leadership of the party. Picture from file
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson was in Sydney on Monday for the vote on the leadership of the party. Picture from file

Nationals Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has welcomed the change to the NSW National Party leadership following the ousting of Paul Toole in favour of Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.