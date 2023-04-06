A man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been treated for injuries after a two-car crash in South Tamworth on the morning of April 6.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said a man in his 30s was taken to Tamworth Hospital from the crash site in stable condition.
A woman was also treated on-site for minor injuries, but was not taken to hospital.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Goonoo Goonoo Road and Scott Road about 9:45am.
Police and firefighters were also called as part of the emergency response.
Police and firefighters were also called as part of the emergency response, and helped clear debris and divert northbound and southbound traffic on Goonoo Goonoo Road into one lane, around the crash.
