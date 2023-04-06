The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Two injured in car crash on Goonoo Goonoo Road in South Tamworth

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 6 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash occurred on Goonoo Goonoo Road at about 9:45am on Thursday morning. Picture by Gareth Gardner
The crash occurred on Goonoo Goonoo Road at about 9:45am on Thursday morning. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Update:

A man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been treated for injuries after a two-car crash in South Tamworth on the morning of April 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.