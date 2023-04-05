The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Dams and rivers claim lives every year, don't become a statistic

By Newsroom
April 6 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Keepit will be very busy over the Easter long weekend. Picture from file
Lake Keepit will be very busy over the Easter long weekend. Picture from file

Water safety will be top of the agenda at the region's dams and waterways over the Easter long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.