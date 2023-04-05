Water safety will be top of the agenda at the region's dams and waterways over the Easter long weekend.
But with the influx of people comes a warning to be extra careful.
WaterNSW is calling for visitors to stay safe at the state's dams, weirs, picnic grounds, recreation parks and camping areas.
"We think it's really important for the community to be able to visit dam foreshores and water storages for recreational activity," a WaterNSW spokesperson said.
"But while we encourage visitors, it's very important that they take a few measures to ensure the safety of family, friends, and those around them.
"The big attraction at many regional WaterNSW dams is the availability of large bodies of water for boating, fishing, swimming, and water-skiing, so water safety must always be top priority."
The spokesperson said that includes checking water levels, avoiding fast-flowing water, wearing the right protective gear, and taking water and provisions.
There is concern that with the recent heavy rain some waterways may still contain a lot of debris, including submerged tree snags.
"Dam foreshores are not patrolled, and so people take to the water at their own risk, as they would in any river, creek, or remote beach across the state," the spokesperson said.
