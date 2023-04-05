Nationals leader since 2021 Paul Toole has been reinstated into the role after a party room meeting at parliament on Wednesday.
Member for Tamworth, Nationals Kevin Anderson, said the outcome of the 16-member party room vote was a "great result".
"What we've gone for is stability," he said.
"It's business as usual, getting on with looking after the people of NSW.
"As I always say, look after the people, let the politics take care of itself."
Mr Anderson, who won the seat of Tamworth in a clean sweep at the March 25 election, wouldn't reveal where his vote landed, but the votes were nine to seven.
Dugald Saunders, first elected into the seat of Dubbo in 2019 challenged member for Bathurst Paul Toole, but was ultimately outvoted.
"We had two very good candidates in Dugald, and Paul Toole," Mr Anderson said.
Bronnie Taylor, who held the portfolio for women, regional health and mental health, retained her role as deputy leader of the Nationals.
Mr Anderson said the party leaders make up a "strong leadership team".
The rest of the Nationals portfolios will be determined after the Liberal Party meet to elect a leader.
The two leaders will then meet to allocate the Shadow Ministry.
He said it's likely to happen next week.
The Nationals failed to gain any ground in the state election, lost the seat of Monaro, and there was a swing against the party in Tamworth.
Although unable to win back Murray, Barwon and Orange, the Nationals retained all but one of their 12 lower house seats.
"I said all along that the Nationals had a great result," Mr Anderson said.
Nationals leader Paul Toole told reporters on Wednesday that among his priorities for this term is positioning the party to win back Monaro, Murray, Barwon and Orange in four years' time.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
