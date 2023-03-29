A P-PLATER had been drinking at a party in West Tamworth before he crashed a car into the fence of a home.
Beau Jayce Anderson was flanked by his parents in Tamworth Local Court when he was sentenced to good behaviour and time off the road after pleading guilty to high range drink driving.
Defence solicitor Andrew O'Halloran told the court the 22-year-old made the "irrational, unsophisticated, unplanned, instinctive" decision to drive on August 28, last year.
He said Anderson had walked the five blocks home from the party, but couldn't wake his father up to let him in, so he drove a 1992 Toyota Corolla that was in the driveway back to the party to sleep for the night.
As he took a left-hand bend, he left the road and crashed into a residential fence.
Mr O'Halloran said it was "good fortune" that a "catastrophic event" was avoided.
"It's not a case ... fortuitously, that he's inflicted injury or harm on an innocent third party," he told the court.
As a P-plater, Anderson can't have any alcohol in his system while behind the wheel, but he blew a reading of 0.183 after the crash, more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit for a fully-licenced driver.
Mr O'Halloran said Anderson was remorseful and had "acquired a new level of wisdom" about the dangers of driving drunk after completing a rehabilitation course and the traffic offenders' program.
Magistrate Julie Soars said it was a fairly high reading.
"It could have been a very different result on that night in question, for a young man with it all ahead of you," she said.
"It does seem to be an error of judgement from someone who's otherwise got strong family support, strong references."
She convicted him, handed him a 12-month good behaviour order, and disqualified his licence for six months. He must have an interlock for two years and continue his rehabilitation.
