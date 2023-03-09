A MAN has been refused bail and Oxley police have seized a gun and drugs after a raid on a home.
Police from the Oxley Proactive Crime Team were backed by the dog unit and general duties police when they moved on Wednesday, March 8, in Gunnedah.
Officers raided the Lincoln Street property as part of an ongoing investigation.
During the search warrant, police uncovered what they claim is a homemade gun.
READ ALSO:
"Police located a homemade firearm and ammunition was also seized from the property," an Oxley police spokesperson said.
"Investigations into the origins of the firearm are continuing."
Police combed the house and found a quantity of what they claim is cannabis, as well as "equipment which supports the supply of cannabis", which were seized.
A 34-year-old man was arrested at the house and taken to Gunnedah Police Station for questioning.
He was later charged with possessing a firearm; possessing ammunition without a permit; supplying cannabis; and possessing a prohibited drug.
He was denied bail to front court.
Police said investigations into the raid are continuing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.