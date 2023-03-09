The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man charged, gun and drugs seized after Oxley police raid Lincoln Street home in Gunnedah

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 9 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The dog squad backed the Oxley Proactive Crime Team and uniformed officers during the raid. Picture from file

A MAN has been refused bail and Oxley police have seized a gun and drugs after a raid on a home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.