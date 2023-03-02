TAMWORTH will play a helping hand in re-establishing a critically endangered, and locally extinct plant species.
The Dungowan Starbush, which was first discovered in the Dungowan Dam catchment in the mid-1990's, has just one known species left.
But, Tamworth Regional Council has agreed to join forces with the Department of Planning and Environment to help reintroduce the plant to its natural environment.
Drought and bushfires have led to the local extinction of the species, with post-fire surveys indicating no new individuals have been located in the past two years, despite above average rainfall.
The department has recently been successful in propagating the species from cuttings from Tugollo State Forest, with the translocation of 400 plants to Dungowan planned for March and April this year, and next.
The timeframe is based on the most suitable conditions for the plants.
The Starbush shrub is known to grow between one and three metres high, and produces small white flowers during spring.
Councillors voted unanimously at a meeting on Tuesday to welcome the species back home and assist with the re-planting task.
The project is fully funded by the department, but the authority has requested council staff to assist with gaining access to the site.
Council staff will also be required to perform site safety inductions and ensure safe access for department workers and any contractors.
The translocation is part of the department's 'Saving our Species Strategy' which aims to undertake site-based management of the species to secure it from extinction in NSW for the next 100 years.
Tess Kelly
