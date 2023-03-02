The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

NSW parents walk for children's charity in Sydney Coastrek

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated March 2 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photo of Ruby Mae will give Kim and Nick Peake the motivation to finish their 60-kilometre charity walk in March. Picture by Kim and Nick Peake

Kim and Nick Peake's photo of their daughter will provide the push to complete a gruelling 60 km hike to raise money for children's hospitals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.